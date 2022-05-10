Praise for retiring Newtownabbey BB captain

Frances Hunter has been involved with 7th Newtownabbey’s BB company for 37 years and has served as captain for the past 22 years.

The Newtownabbey resident will be stepping down from the post at the Methodist Mission this year and her colleagues are keen to pay tribute following her dedicated service.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, a spokesperson for the company said: “Fran has had a positive impact on so many families in the area for almost 40 years during her time with the BB.

Frances pictured with members of 7th Newtownabbey in London.

“She has helped a lot of boys gain their President’s and Queen’s Badges and has played a big part in the boys’ development.

“One of the highlights during her time as captain was around four years ago when she travelled to London with a group of boys to participate in the Remembrance Sunday parade.

“One of her boys is representing the company this year at Buckingham Palace at the Royal Garden Party, something Fran is very pleased about.

“Fran has had the sons of former members come through the ranks of the company, so she has been there to support generations of young men from the local area.

“Due to the restrictions still in place, we won’t be able to have a display this year and give Fran the send-off she deserves, but we are hoping to take her out for dinner in the future.

“The officers and leaders will miss seeing her on Thursday nights.

“Hopefully she enjoys the extra time she will get after leaving the company and gets to enjoy spending time in her garden.”

The organisation has extended an invite for new members when parade nights return in September.

For more information about the company, check out the 7th Newtownabbey Boys’ Brigade Facebook page.