DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins has praised council staff and emergency services for their “swift and delicate” recovery efforts during and after Storm Amy.

The storm, which hit on Friday, October 3, caused damage to power lines, schools and vehicles across Northern Ireland, and all train services were cancelled on Friday night due to the severe wind and weather conditions.

The Education Authority also said 33 schools had suffered “storm-related incidents”, mainly damage to roofs and fallen trees, and peak wind gust of 92 miles per hour was recorded.

A total of 1,457 incidents were reported to the Department for Infrastructure, including more than 350 flooding issues and 1,000 obstructions, such as fallen trees, with approximately 65,000 properties without an electricity supply.

Councillor Dawn Huggins thanked council staff for their work during Storm Amy during October’s full Council Meeting. CREDIT NI WORLD

At Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s October meeting, Councillor Huggins extended her party’s “sincere thanks” to all who assisted in the recovery efforts following Storm Amy.

Councillor Huggins said: “Appreciation goes out to our local farmers, council staff, emergency services and partner agencies for their swift and delicate work and clearing the debris, reopening roads, and supporting the affected communities across the borough.

“Their collective efforts and community spirit have been invaluable in helping restore normality and ensuring the safety and well -being of the residents within the borough.”