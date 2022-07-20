Pre-loved Uniform Boutique at Slemish College

Slemish College in Ballymena is opening the doors of its Pre-Loved Uniform Boutique again this Friday from 12pm-2pm and 4pm-6pm in the College Assembly Hall.

Parents /guardians of students who currently attend the College can go along for the chance to purchase quality pre-loved uniform at excellent low prices.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The organisers are still accepting donations for the Boutique so if you have any good quality uniform items that are taking up space in your home that you no longer need, please drop them at the office any day between 9am and 3pm.