A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for an extension to the Premier Inn Hotel at Rodgers Quay in Carrickfergus.

The proposal is for a 25-bedroom extension and alterations to the car park. At present, the hotel consists of 64 bedrooms, a restaurant and 182 car parking spaces.

The hotel was granted planning permission for construction in 2004 which was followed by an 18-bedroom extension. An application for a further extension was approved by the borough council in 2020 but did not proceed.

A letter submitted by the agent with the application on behalf of the applicant, Whitebread Plc, says: “Premier Inn has identified that there is considerable demand for additional budget hotel accommodation in this location and this proposal for 25 additional bedrooms would go some way in helping to address this demand.

“The proposal includes the reconfiguration of the car park to provide 172 spaces and additional vehicular access to the south-west of the site.

“The proposed extension will provide exceptional benefit to the local economy. It will provide additional jobs and will have a positive impact on the local economy through encouraging tourists to the town.

“The hotel has a high average occupancy rate and accordingly, at peak times such as weekends, school holidays etc, the hotel is fully-booked, resulting in significant trade having to be turned away. Therefore, the need is to extend the hotel itself to cater for customers who wish to stay at the site.

“The hotel is currently operating at capacity and to address this demand for additional rooms, the applicant seeks to utilise the land available to them. This extension to the existing hotel will secure its economic future and support the local economy, by ensuring the best use of available land.”

The letter has indicated the hotel is located within the maritime area, adding that the proposed extension “will not impact the Conservation Area”. It says that the proposal is “entirely appropriate and acceptable in heritage terms”.

“Premier Inn is well-versed in providing sufficient car parking at its many locations across its portfolio and this site is no exception,” it stated.

“The on-site breakfast room will only serve hotel guests and therefore will not create external trade or pressure on car parking provision.”

A separate transport statement notes: “As part of the proposals, the associated Brewers Fayre restaurant would be retained, with a guest ‘breakfast room’ delivered to accommodate guests’ morning meals – the ‘breakfast room’ would not generate any external trade.”

The report also says: “In light of the assessments undertaken, the proposed 172 parking spaces would be sufficient to accommodate the likely parking demand to be generated post-development.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter