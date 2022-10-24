Do you dare to enjoy a scare this Halloween in Causeway Coast and Glens?

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will be celebrating the spooky season across the Borough with free events and firework displays taking place in Ballymoney (Thursday 27th October), Limavady (Friday 28th October), Coleraine (Saturday 29th October) and Ballycastle (Monday 31st October) from 6.30pm – 8.30pm.

This year, the ever-popular fancy-dress parades will make a welcome return to Ballymoney (assemble at Castlecroft from 6pm) and Ballycastle (assemble at Dalriada Lower Car Park from 6pm), so plan your craziest costumes and join us for this frightfully fun experience.

The spookiest styles will be rewarded at all four locations with prizes to be won in two age categories (0-5 and 6-11) for first, second and third place.

Jackson Witherow looks forward to Halloween with his pumpkins at Somerset Forest outside Coleraine.

Ballymoney: The Showgrounds (parade from Castlecroft); Limavady: Roe Mill Playing Fields; Coleraine: Rugby Avenue Playing Fields; Ballycastle: The Seafront (parade from Dalriada Lower Car Park), October 31st.

Visitors can expect an exciting range of attractions featuring a mix of DJ music, live performances, spooky characters, fire or glow poi, magicians, balloon modelling, wall of terror, spooky animals and stilt walkers.

Ahead of the main events, Quiet Time for children with additional needs will take place from 5.30pm – 6.30pm.

In Coleraine, a free park and ride will operate from 6.15pm – 10pm with pick-up points at Strand Road, Railway Road and The Mall. Please note car parks are chargeable up until 6.30pm.