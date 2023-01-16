Presbyterian Moderator attends motorcycle awards in Cookstown’s Royal Hotel

As the principal public representative of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) the Moderator of the all-Ireland denomination can usually be found representing the church at various state and national occasions during their year in office.

Meeting political and civic leaders, visiting and encouraging PCI’s 500-plus congregations and their ministers, or global mission workers overseas, and of course preaching from the pulpit on a Sunday.

On Friday evening, however, in the Royal Hotel, Cookstown, the Church’s current Moderator, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, was probably the first holder the office to speak at the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre’s annual Season Awards Night.

The evening saw a host of Northern Ireland’s leading road racers and newcomers attend the ceremony, which honoured their achievements in last year’s season.

Pictured from left, Rt Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland and Race Chaplain to Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (MCUI) the with the President of the MCUI, Rebecca Hampshire, and Chair of the MCUI's Ulster Centre, David McCartney, at the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre’s annual Season Awards Night that was held on Friday evening at the Royal Hotel, Cookstown.

For anyone who knows Dr Kirkpatrick, the Portrush minister has a lifelong love of motorbikes and road racing, and a longstanding pastoral association with the sport, as he is Race Chaplain to the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (MCUI), a position that he has held since 1994.

Speaking before the award’s ceremony, Dr Kirkpatrick joked that while it was a coincidence that the MCUI chaplain is also this year’s PCI Moderator, it was probably the first, and potentially the last time, a Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland would speak at the gala event.

“This is always an important night for honouring the skill, dedication, courage and passion of those involved in motor cycle racing in Ulster and, of course, a time for reflection as we remember those whose passion for the sport was everything and ultimately cost them everything.

“Like any of our hard working chaplains you will find in hospitals, prisons, the armed forces or universities, their role is to come alongside people, supporting them, offering a listening and compassionate ear, being there for them, encouraging and praying for them, and not just in their hour of need. In a non-denominational way, my role is no different,” Dr Kirkpatrick said.