In his Christmas Message, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, has reflected on his visit to Hungary and Ukraine when he was taken out of his comfort zone.

Dr Kirkpatrick said: “For different reasons, many people on this island will have been feeling vulnerable this year, especially due to the cost of living crisis. It was into the place of vulnerability that Jesus came that first Christmas.

"He came as a child, born to an oppressed people and exposed to the brutality of King Herod, causing His family to flee for their lives becoming refugees in Egypt. Throughout His life, Jesus often placed himself in such vulnerable situations.

"One enabling reason was the sense of complete confidence in His Father, embracing God’s will even when it meant the ultimate in vulnerability - the Crucifixion – exposing Himself to death on the Cross and the perfect justice and judgment for our sin."

Dr Kirkptrick in a Church-run special educational needs school in Berehove Ukraine

The Minister of Portrush Presbyterian continued: “Past hurts and disappointments can make us suspicious of His love and grace. In my earlier life I experienced just this very thing. Somehow, that did not prevent God from persisting to draw me out, to discover what Mr Beaver found in CS Lewis’ classic, ‘The Lion Witch and Wardrobe.’

“Asking about Aslan, the great lion - Lewis’ powerful metaphor for Christ – the children are told, “Safe?” said Mr. Beaver…Who said anything about safe? 'Course he isn't safe. But he's good. He’s the King…’ This is the way to experience that life need not always be winter and never Christmas,” Dr Kirkpatrick said.