A father-of-one from Ballyclare has received a special accolade after coming to the assistance of the victim of a stabbing on London’s Oxford Street.

Adam Boyd (35) was visiting the UK’s capital city in July 2021, when he came across the incident on the famous thoroughfare and acted on “instinct” to administer First Aid.

Mr Boyd, who had been in London to visit his then fiancée, now wife, Angela, worked to try and stem the victim’s bleeding after the stabbing in the Oxford Circus area.

Victim Stephen Dempsey (60) passed away following the random attack, but Adam has received the Justice Award in recognition of his bravery at London High Court.

Adam Boyd was presented with the Justice Award in London High Court alongside his wife Angela and their daughter Emily-Rose. (Pic: Contributed).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Mr Boyd explained: “I was on Oxford Street and saw a commotion across the street from me.

"At first I thought it was a street performance, judging by the crowd that was starting to form.

"But then my instincts told me it was something more sinister, a fight perhaps. I then saw the glint of a knife and realised there was a stabbing in progress.

"Still to this day I don’t know why, but I sprinted across the street to help. It was instinctive. When I got across the street, two skateboarders had hit the knife man round the head with their boards and had him restrained on the floor, so my attention turned to the victim.”

The former Asda employee had come to people’s aid before thanks to the First Aid training he had received, stating: “I learned First Aid in previous employment roles and have assisted on a few occasions with sprained ankles, putting an unconscious person into the recovery position, things of that nature, but never anything on this level.”

Detailing the actions he took following the stabbing in London, Adam said: “I could see Mr Dempsey (the victim) had at least two stab wounds to his abdomen, so I exposed the area to get a better look.

"I then placed my bare hands on the wounds to apply pressure in an attempt to control the bleeding. I tried to keep Mr Dempsey conscious by talking to him and trying to provide reassurance in his moment of need.

"I could tell by his eyes that he was frightened, but he also had a calmness about him, which was surreal at the time. When emergency services arrived I remained holding his wounds as I had a good control of the bleeding. Eventually I was relieved by a police officer.

"I was in complete disbelief that something so violent could unfold without warning. I wouldn’t say I was shaken, but there was definitely an unsettled feeling that came over me when the adrenaline had worn off.

"While I was tending to the victim I could still see the knife lying on the ground beside me. At this time I didn’t know if this was a terrorist attack.

"I was conscious that an accomplice may pick up the blade amidst the chaos. Part of me was also expecting a bomb to go off at any moment. But I just went into auto-pilot and focused on what I needed to do.”

The victim of the attack, Stephen Dempsey, had lived in Britain for a number of years, but was from Northern Ireland, something Adam only found out in news reports following the incident.

Explaining how he feels, having attempted to save a fellow Northern Irish man’s life in London, Adam added: “I wasn’t aware that Mr Dempsey was originally from Northern Ireland until I read about the incident on the news some time later.

"I didn’t get any hint of our accent, as he had lived in England for a long time. But when I learned this information it did send a shiver up my spine, it made me feel like I was meant to be there in that moment, like it was written in the stars for me to be there.

"Out of all the nationalities in the world, it was a massive coincidence that I was there to help a fellow countryman in his final moments.”

Commenting on what the recognition means to him, Mr Boyd, who was presented with the award alongside his wife Angela and their young daughter, Emily-Rose, stated: “I got a phone call from the police the day afterwards to say they were launching a murder investigation and I can expect to be called to the Old Bailey as a witness.

"Nearly two years later I received a phone call from the police to say that the defendant was found to have diminished responsibility and I would not be required to attend court. However, on reviewing the CCTV footage the judge found that my actions that day were worthy of a Justice Award.

“To receive the award from the High Sheriff of Greater London and Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, this was a proud moment and a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

"I only wish the outcome had have had a happier ending. I did spare a moment to reflect and think of Mr Dempsey and his family.”

Following his prestigious recognition, Adam is urging more people to learn First Aid.

The Co Antrim resident explained: “It is not just a silly course that you have to do in work, or classroom-based learning with hypothetical scenarios.

"My story shows that you can be minding your own business and from out of nowhere your skills could be needed and make the difference between life and death. I would urge people to even undertake a Basic First Aid course, they aren’t expensive and don’t take long to complete.”