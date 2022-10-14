The Spirit of Volunteering Awards ceremony recognises people who are committed to helping others, who give up their own precious time to become involved with their communities and who show dedication in their chosen role.

The Joan Christie Bursary Scheme supports young people, helping them to ‘Believe, Succeed and Achieve’. The bursary was set up in honour of Joan Christie CVO OBE, who stepped down from her role as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Antrim in June 2019 after 11 years of service.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “I know that our borough has a volunteering population to be proud of and I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers for the dedication, time and commitment that they have given for the benefit of others.

“Commitment to volunteering is at the forefront of council thinking. In our Community Plan ‘Love Living Here’, the council has identified the importance of our citizens living in connected and vibrant places.”

Claire McCollum was overall host, Mrs Joan Christie’s daughter Mrs Harriet Roberts Christie presented the Joan Christie Awards and Ms Denise Hayword, CE of Volunteer Now presented the Spirit of Volunteering Awards.

The winners of the Spirit of Volunteering Awards were Leanne Graham (Newcomer to Volunteering), McMillan Complementary Services (Team Spirit), Gordon Neale, Mens Shed Newtownabbey (Personal Achievement), Good Morning Antrim (Covid-19 Community Impact), Cora O’Connor, NI Childrens Hospice and Conleth Martin, Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary. This was presented by Grace Hamill in memory of her father and former Mayor, Cllr Paul Hamill (Young Persons Volunteering), St John Ambulance, Antrim (Community Safety), Trustees of Antrim Enterprise Agency (Social and Community Enterprise), Richard Gregory, Mallusk Community Action Group (Lifetime Contribution), Carnmoney Presbyterian Church (Mayor’s Award) and

South Antrim Community Transport (Lord Lieutenants Award).

The Winners of the Mrs Joan Christie Legacy Bursary Schemes Awards were Tina Moss, Riverside Special School, Antrim (Special Schools Bursary), Aoife Duffin (Music Bursary Award for Singing), Matthew Rankin (Music Bursary Award for Drums), Erin Peel (Music Bursary Award for Cellist), Nevagh Buckley, Molly and Tom Irvine, Focus Charity Antrim (Volunteering Award one) and Adam McCann and Alex Davidson, Mallusk Harriers (Volunteering Award two).

1. Erin Peel Music Bursary Award for Cello.jpg Erin Peel and Mrs Harriet Roberts Christie. Photo: stephen davison Photo Sales

2. Lifetime Contribution Award Richard Gregory.jpg Richard Gregory alongside Claire McCollum and Cllr Julie Gilmour. Photo: stephen davison Photo Sales

3. Lord Lieutenants Award - Sounth Antrim Community Transport.jpg South Antrim Community Transport won the Lord Lieutenants Award. Photo: stephen davison Photo Sales

4. Matthew Rankin Music Bursary Award for Drums.jpg Matthew Rankin and Mrs Harriet Roberts Christie. Photo: stephen davison Photo Sales