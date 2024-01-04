THE King’s New Year Honours List shone the spotlight on Seapatrick Parish, with a trio of royal titles awarded.

Roderic & Joan West with their family.

There was recognition for former rector Archdeacon Roderic West and his wife Joan, who both received British Empire Medals (BEMs) for services to the community.

Meanwhile, parishioner and lay reader Diane Ruddock, an external affairs manager for the National Trust NI, was awarded an OBE for services to the environment, heritage and the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wests, who spent 11 years in Seapatrick Parish and retired in September, said they were humbled to be mentioned in the honours list.

“It came as a real surprise to both of us; it’s not anything that ever crossed our minds,” Rev. West told the Chronicle.

“We’re delighted and humbled to receive the awards. It’s been an honour and privilege to serve the communities and churches where God has placed us.

“But these things don’t come in isolation - there’s all of the people who’ve worked with us and partnered with us over the years in the places where we’ve been.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to express our gratitude and thanks to them as well for all of the ways they have supported and encouraged us on the journey.”

Retired nurse Mrs West added: “We’re humbled that people would think we’re worthy to even nominate us in the first place.”

Rev. West said that he and his wife had "worked very much as a team over the years".

He explained that they were involved in helping to support families during the Covid pandemic, including providing meals and setting up a free baby clothing and school uniform ‘pop-up’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We developed a couple of initiatives as we were coming out of Covid, in terms of helping to reach out into the community and provide support for people.

“Baby+ provides new and good quality pre-loved clothes for babies and toddlers and that developed on to providing school uniforms and a ‘pop-up’ shop in the hall on Saturday mornings.

“Joan was the person who developed that, and then others came in and it’s still carrying on now.

“We also did weekly coffee and chat mornings.”

Mrs West continued: “The idea was to give people the confidence to come back and meet safely after Covid, to make new friends and also renew friendships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With people being isolated, it was difficult for their health and wellbeing.

“Once a month we did a meal, we called it the Long Table, and it was for anybody in the community.

“It was lovely to see people coming for their own reasons - whether it was that they lived on their own, or were financially strained, or just wanted to mix with other people.”

Rev. West added: “We look back on our time in Banbridge with fondness and are appreciative of all the people who worked with us over the years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Seapatrick parishioner Diane Ruddock, an external affairs manager for the National Trust NI, was awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours.

She was recognised for services to the environment, heritage and the community in Northern Ireland.

Diane, who lives in Donaghcloney, has worked for the National Trust in Northern Ireland in a range of roles for the past 37 years, and plans to retire in March.

She is an active member of the Church of Ireland and, in particular, her home parish, Seapatrick, Banbridge, where she was commissioned as a lay reader in June 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I am truly honoured to receive this award, but I’m also humbled, because in my role I rely constantly on the specialist knowledge and expertise of so many committed colleagues, both in the National Trust and the wider environment and heritage sector.

“Caring for God’s creation is also an important part of my faith life, and so it’s a huge privilege that I’ve been able to play a small part in standing up for nature and helping others to care for it and enjoy it. My faith has been the foundation on which I’ve based my working life.”