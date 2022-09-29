The store is to open in Rushmere Shopping Centre – at the former Debenhams store which closed down last year.

-

-

It is hoped the multi-million pound investment in Craigavon will give the centre a new boost as well as create dozens of new jobs for the area.

Recruitment began three weeks ago and, according to Primark, there has been ‘a strong response to the vacancies advertised for our new store in Craigavon’.

Work is still continuing on the outfitting of the store and some jobs are still available on the Primark website.

The job of Department Manager is still being advertised at the Craigavon store with an annual salary of £32,329. Also that of Team Manager with a salary of £28,372 (with 31 days annual leave & pension).