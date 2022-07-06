Princess Royal: 21 images of the first garden party held at Hillsborough castle since Covid pandemic

The princess was guest of honour at a garden party, hosted by the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.
Mr Lewis presented Anne with a Platinum Jubilee hamper, a gift produced as part of a Northern Ireland Office initiative.
Prior to departure, Anne planted an oak tree in the castle’s walled garden.
