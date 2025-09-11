A Coleraine man – believed to be the oldest person in Northern Ireland – received a British Empire Medal from the Princess Royal at Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday, September 10.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World War II veteran Norman Irwin was awarded the BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours List and, as he is unable to travel to Buckingham Palace in London, royalty came to him!

Princess Anne presented Norman with his medal in Hillsborough Castle before attending a garden party for around 1,000 guests in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After receiving his medal, Norman insisted on standing to thank the Princess Royal. Norman was accompanied to the ceremony by his son David and his grandson Chris.

Norman Irwin BEM. Credit CCGBC

Grandson Chris Irwin speak to media afterwards saying: “It’s a very proud moment for our family and I’m sure he’s very proud as well – I mean what he’s done for his community, what he did during the war so many other brave people did. It’s an honour to see him getting some recognition for it.

"He’s a character and a half – very cheeky, very quick witted and got a zest for life and that’s what’s kept him going...plus a Bushmills every day!”

And that cheeky side to Norman shone through when asked by the Princess Royal if he would be celebrating later. Normal replied that he would – with a Bushmills whiskey!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feigning shock, Princess Anne replied jokingly: “Really? I never would have guessed!”

A young Norman Irwin. Credit News Letter

Earlier the Princess Royal has apologised after she was forced to cancel two engagements – one in Belfast, one in Holywood - due to technical problems with the aircraft in which she was due to travel.