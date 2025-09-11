Princess Royal presents Coleraine's Norman Irwin with BEM at Hillsborough Garden Party
World War II veteran Norman Irwin was awarded the BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours List and, as he is unable to travel to Buckingham Palace in London, royalty came to him!
Princess Anne presented Norman with his medal in Hillsborough Castle before attending a garden party for around 1,000 guests in the afternoon.
After receiving his medal, Norman insisted on standing to thank the Princess Royal. Norman was accompanied to the ceremony by his son David and his grandson Chris.
Grandson Chris Irwin speak to media afterwards saying: “It’s a very proud moment for our family and I’m sure he’s very proud as well – I mean what he’s done for his community, what he did during the war so many other brave people did. It’s an honour to see him getting some recognition for it.
"He’s a character and a half – very cheeky, very quick witted and got a zest for life and that’s what’s kept him going...plus a Bushmills every day!”
And that cheeky side to Norman shone through when asked by the Princess Royal if he would be celebrating later. Normal replied that he would – with a Bushmills whiskey!
Feigning shock, Princess Anne replied jokingly: “Really? I never would have guessed!”
Earlier the Princess Royal has apologised after she was forced to cancel two engagements – one in Belfast, one in Holywood - due to technical problems with the aircraft in which she was due to travel.