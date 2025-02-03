A ferry en route from Stranraer to Larne, the vessel foundered off the coast of the Copeland Islands during a severe storm on January 31, 1953.

Despite the valiant efforts of the ship’s crew, lifeboat crew and other seafarers, over 130 lives were lost, including all women and children on board.

The tragedy had a huge impact on Larne, with 27 of the victims from the town.

The annual commemoration ceremony took place on Friday, January 31 at the Princess Victoria memorial on the town’s coastline.

The event was organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, with a service conducted by local clergy.

There was representation from the rescue services and maritime bodies, as well as community groups and families who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

A name plaque was dedicated by parish priest, Fr Francis O’Brien in memory of Mary Fennell, who was lost in the tragedy and whose body was never recovered from the sea.

The family approached the council as Mary’s name was not on the list of those lost; this has now been rectified.

Wreath-laying was led by the Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, David McCorkell, and MEA Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger.

Wreaths were also laid on behalf of Stranraer and District Local History Trust, civic and uniformed organisations as well as families of those who were lost in the disaster.

1 . Princess Victoria memorial Amongst those attending the service was Mary Robin and her brother, Joseph Fennell. Their grandmother, Mary Fennell was amongst those who died; her body was never recovered. A plaque in her honour was added to the Larne memorial for the first time with her grandchildren being joined by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Cllr Beth Adger and the Queen's Lord Lieutenant for Co. Antrim, David McCorkell. Photo: Stephen Davison

2 . Princess Victoria memorial The annual event was organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, with a service conducted by local clergy. Photo: MEABC

3 . Princess Victoria memorial Laying a wreath at the Princess Victoria memorial service. Photo: MEABC