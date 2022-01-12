Prison Fellowship CEO ‘honoured’ to receive award

Carrick resident, Robert (Robin) Scott, has been awarded the prestigious accolade for services to prisoners and their families in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the Times, Mr Scott, who is an elder in Woodlands Presbyterian Church, said: “I’m honoured to have received the MBE- it was a very big surprise.

“I’ve been employed at Prison Fellowship Northern Ireland for 34 years, but I have been involved with them for a lot longer. I volunteered with them since 1983 and I’ve been in my current role since 1996.

Robin Scott MBE.

“Hopefully when I’m able to attend the ceremony to receive my award, I’ll be able to be accompanied by my wife Joy and our daughters Gillian and Judith.

“Prison Fellowship provides a vital service to not just the people who have been sentenced to serve time in a prison, but also to their relatives on the outside, who have to deal with many issues. We also help former prisoners integrate back into the community after their release.

“The award is not just about me. This is recognition for the staff and the volunteers I am fortunate enough to work with. I would like to thank everyone on the team and the people who nominated me. I’d also like to thank my family, who supported me and enabled me to be able to serve in this role.”