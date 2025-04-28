Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a first, the Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI) has partnered with the North West 200 to help prepare the roads and stands in advance of Race Week in May.

NW 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte MBE has paid tribute to Probation’s community service squads, who are preparing the roads by cutting back grass verges and cleaning up to make the course as safe as possible.

Mr Whyte said: “This initiative not only allows individuals serving community sentences to make a positive contribution but also ensures that a road race event steeped in history and benefits to the wider community, is able to continue each year. This is a win-win for both those serving sentences and the communities they are working to support.”

PBNI currently supervises approximately 1,000 people subject to Orders containing community service across Northern Ireland. The number of Community Service Orders has increased by 10% since 2023. It is one of the most successful community sentences with three out of four people who complete it not going on to re-offend.

Probation is providing Community Service support for the Briggs Equipment North West 200. Pictured here service users working at the tunnel near the stands. CREDIT PBNI

PBNI Manager Terry McLaughlin said: “I approached Mervyn with the idea last year and, if it goes well I could see our squads coming back every year to help out. What we are doing here really fits with the ethos of Community Service as the North West 200 largely relies on volunteers and there is a huge voluntary effort required for the event to happen.

"The North West 200 is a celebration of community spirit and we are delighted to have the chance to work in partnership with them.”

Director of Operations Gillian Montgomery commented: “The purpose of community service is for individuals to give back to their local community and, in so doing, provide restitution to the community for any harm they may have caused.

"Community Service is a visible and practical way of giving back to the local community while at the same time helping the individuals we work with to develop skills they can use in the future which will prevent them reoffending.

"Importantly, victims of crime also input their views on the type of work to be undertaken and three out of four people who complete community service court orders do not re-offend within one year.”