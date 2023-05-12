A BANBRIDGE family’s connections to famous ancestry are uncovered in the new series of BBC One NI’s Family Footsteps.

The three-part series starring the Quails begins next Monday (May 15) at 8pm.

Presenter Gavin Andrews takes local butcher Desmond Quail and his family on a genealogical journey to discover their roots, and how their ancestors lived at the beginning of the 20th century.

It was Desmond’s daughter Caroline, an art teacher in Slemish College, who was approached by the programme’s production company, Waddell Media, two years ago.

Mum-of-two Caroline told the Chronicle: “I received a letter explaining that one of their genealogy researchers had identified a link between the Quail family and a figure of historical record.

“They asked if we would consider taking part in the next series, so they could take us on a ‘great adventure’.

“At first, I thought it was a scam, but then one of the classroom assistants in the school where I work said he was aware of the company.

“I contacted David Cumming, from Waddell Media, and he came out and spoke to us. He brought a film crew to our house that night and I can remember thinking to myself ‘what on earth have I unleashed?’

“A few emails were exchanged back and forth and, then, the director Jane Magowan told us to get our passports ready as we would be going on a journey.

“So, last July, as the story unfolded, mum, dad and I got to go to Canada. We spent five days in Toronto and four days in Ottawa.”

Caroline continued: “It’s a three-part series and the first episode sets out our family history in terms of daddy’s grandfather, who was Matthew Alexander Quail and his wife Dora, and it explores what life was like for them in the 1900s.

“We went to the Ulster American Folk Park and they dressed us up, and we learnt about life for a family in the 1900s.”

Caroline’s sons, Fionn and Noah, were put to work ploughing with horses and pulling flax, while Caroline tried her hand at cooking pig’s heart - one of the main dishes that families enjoyed at that time - with local chef Paula McIntyre.

Her husband Phil found out what it was like to be a butcher in St. George’s Market in 1900.

Desmond, meanwhile, delved into the family archives and took a step towards uncovering the famous ancestry he knew nothing about.

Caroline added: “In the second episode the story takes a turn to focus on my paternal grandmother’s family, who were the Farnon’s from Laurencetown.

“It focuses on a journey of emigration to Canada.

“While we were in Toronto the big reveal was announced, and we discovered who the person of historic interest was.

“We also found out about links to a famous composer.

“In the third episode we learn more about this ancestor of historic interest, and the boys got to go to London to meet the renowned composer.”

For Caroline and dad Desmond, from the Lurgan Road, taking part in Family Footsteps has been an “emotional and enriching” journey of discovery.

Desmond said: “I never thought something like this would happen.

“When King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Dromore in 2017, they called into our butchers shop, which was established in 1913 and is the oldest family business in Dromore.

“To think that there was this whole other story of the 1900s, which has revealed a lot more about the Quail family, is incredible.”

Caroline added: “This journey started two years ago and it’s been hard to keep it all quiet.

“We have met some wonderful people along the way, including the amazing crew.

“I was a bit nervous about seeing myself on TV, but I think the programme comes across really well.

“Hopefully there is something in it for everybody. It’s a story of emigration and historical interest, plus it’s good fun!”

Make sure to tune into Family Footsteps on BBC One NI at 8pm on Monday, May 15; Monday, May 22; and Monday, June 5, to find out more about the Quail family’s famous ancestry.

1 . 1f834839-20da-48e6-b304-a13304e32552.JPG The Quail family with the production crew. Photo: supplied

2 . 2a2c3784-4cdc-4393-a1ed-b0af9c3eef8c.JPG Desmond Quail with presenter Gavin Andrews. Photo: supplied

