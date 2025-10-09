Progress on the £3.9m Doagh to Larne greenway has come to a halt due to lack of land availability, councillors have been told.

A report presented to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Operations Committee at a meeting in Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening, said required land agreements remain “unresolved and are unlikely to be secured within the Department for Infrastructure’s current funding time-frame”.

As a result, the walking and cycling path has been unable to make further progress. A pedestrian bridge has been completed at Ballyclare War Memorial Park as part of the new infrastructure.

Previously, the council received correspondence from the Ulster Farmers’ Union indicating opposition by members living and working in Antrim and Newtownabbey to any project which could “lead to loss of viable farmland”.

Pedestrian bridge between Sixmile Leisure Centre and War Memorial Park, Ballyclare. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

The UFU has also raised concerns over restrictions, governance, access, trespass and liability issues.

Matt McDowell, director of parks and leisure operations, told the committee: “Challenges exist in terms of land ownership for some farmland in Ballynure and in the other direction towards Doagh.”

Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown commented: “It is regrettable we are in the situation we are in but I totally understand.”

However, councillors were informed “significant progress has been achieved on two strategic routes within the borough”.

“The Mallusk/Hightown to Gideon’s Green Active Travel Route has emerged as a vital link within the borough’s expanding active travel network,” the report stated.

“Furthermore, funding has recently been secured to complete the final 400-metre section of path at Valley Park for this project and will largely complete the connection along the Mallusk/Hightown to Gideon’s Green Route.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter