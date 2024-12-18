Progressive Co Armagh group scoops £30k in funding to transform rural community hall into eco-friendly, sustainable venue
The Sarsfields Community Hall Management Committee at Derrytrasna has been awarded more than £28k in funding from the National Lottery for its Community Hall Sustainability Initiative.
Greg Breen, Chair of the Committee, described the funding as ‘vital’ for supporting plans for solar panels and other conservation measures.
"This will significantly reduce our energy costs in ensuring its long term sustainability and enabling us to channel more resources into programmes that enrich the lives of people in the community.
Greg thanked the National Lottery for its invaluable support and said that the investment builds on recent funding from the Live Here Love Here of approximately £2,000.
The Committee is very grateful to Live Here Love Here and is using the grant to develop an eco-friendly green space at the youth club.
Declan McAlinden, Chair of the Sarsfields GAA Club, welcomed the funding awards and, in paying tribute to the Committee, said: “These are important investments and will help to lower energy costs and create a greener, more sustainable future for the Community Hall and contribute to the Club’s five-year Development Plan.”
The group run a range of activities and programmes for local residents from training courses, sports, dance, drama, community celebrations, health projects and environmental projects. They also work in partnership with a number of agencies such as SELB, ABC Council, Loughshore Care Partnership, South Lough Neagh Regeneration, the local school and football club in order to maximise the use of the premises.