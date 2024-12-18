A progressive Co Armagh community has scooped £30k in funding to develop its rural hall into a more eco-friendly venue.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sarsfields Community Hall Management Committee at Derrytrasna has been awarded more than £28k in funding from the National Lottery for its Community Hall Sustainability Initiative.

-

Sarsfields Hall in Derrytrasna, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

-

Greg Breen, Chair of the Committee, described the funding as ‘vital’ for supporting plans for solar panels and other conservation measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will significantly reduce our energy costs in ensuring its long term sustainability and enabling us to channel more resources into programmes that enrich the lives of people in the community.

Greg thanked the National Lottery for its invaluable support and said that the investment builds on recent funding from the Live Here Love Here of approximately £2,000.

The Committee is very grateful to Live Here Love Here and is using the grant to develop an eco-friendly green space at the youth club.

Declan McAlinden, Chair of the Sarsfields GAA Club, welcomed the funding awards and, in paying tribute to the Committee, said: “These are important investments and will help to lower energy costs and create a greener, more sustainable future for the Community Hall and contribute to the Club’s five-year Development Plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group run a range of activities and programmes for local residents from training courses, sports, dance, drama, community celebrations, health projects and environmental projects. They also work in partnership with a number of agencies such as SELB, ABC Council, Loughshore Care Partnership, South Lough Neagh Regeneration, the local school and football club in order to maximise the use of the premises.