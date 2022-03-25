Protest staged at Port of Larne

It follows last Friday’s demonstration at the harbour gates, one of a number organised across the United Kingdom by transport union RMT.

Danny McQuaid of RMT, who has worked out of Larne port for the past eight years as a navigation and cargo officer, was one of those who learned last week that he had lost his job.

Commenting ahead of today’s demonstration, Mr McQuaid said: “We are holding another protest this Friday (March 25) at 1pm at Larne. Last week we only had a day to organise it, but this time we are hoping for a bigger turnout as there will be families and other trade unions there; we will have our national secretary coming over as well.”

Port of Larne. (Pic by Google).

Welcoming today’s turnout, a spokesperson for the Belfast Trades Council said: “Superb turnout by trade unions at Larne Port today, in solidarity with RMT union, Nautilus International (the union for maritime professionals at sea and ashore) and 800 sacked P&O staff. Message is clear- you attack one of us, you attack all of us. The movement is behind the P&O staff.”

Meanwhile, P&O Larne Cairnryan Services remain suspended, with a spokesperson for P&O Ferries tweeting today: “It is no longer possible for us to arrange travel via an alternative operator on this route. For essential travel, customers are advised to seek alternatives themselves.”