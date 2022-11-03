Two members of TS Warrior had the honour of being at the commemorative cake cutting by the Princess Royal and the presentation of a floral gift to the VIP guest. Carrickfergus Civic Centre hosted a review parade by the Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corp HRH Princess Anne. In a social media post afterwards, Carrickfergus Sea Cadets said: “It was a fantastic day and we couldn’t be more proud of our fantastic cadets.” It was a double celebration for TS Warrior’s team as a cake was cut to mark 70 years of the Sea Cadets in Carrickfergus. The anniversary parade had been due to be held at Joymount car park, however, atrocious weather conditions led to the event being switched inside. Crowds of people braved the stormy weather to greet the Princess Royal and again when she was leaving, by which stage the heavy downpours had eased.