Proud day for Equine students in 11 photos from CAFRE Enniskillen ceremony

Proud family, friends, and invited guests attended the ceremony for students receiving full-time Level 2 Technical Certificates in Equine Care and Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diplomas in Equine Management.

Dr Eric Long, CAFRE, head of education, acknowledged the significance of the college’s strong equine industry links, which contribute to its education and knowledge transfer provision.

In her address, Shelley Stuart congratulated all students, drawing particular attention to top achievers on the full-time courses. Emma Brow, (Hillsborough) achieved a Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management and was awarded four prizes at the ceremony. Michelle-Claudia Rovinaru (Virginia) as the top student on the Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care received two prizes.

Guest speaker Grainne Flavin, from Bennett’s Equestrian talked about the importance of education, the success of Irish horses at the highest levels and the talent and the opportunities within the industry.

1 . Awards Day Emma Brow (Hillsborough), who was awarded the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize as top student on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management, is congratulated by Grainne Flavin, guest speaker and Dr Eric Long, CAFRE, head of education. A past pupil of Victoria College, Belfast, Emma has now progressed on to study for a BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management at Enniskillen Campus, a qualification validated by Ulster University. Photo: Submitted

2 . Awards Day Eva Baxter (Ballynahinch) received a Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management at the Further Education awards ceremony at CAFRE Enniskillen campus. Photo: Submitted

3 . Awards Day Emma Donaghy (Omagh) received a Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care. Photo: Submitted

4 . Awards Day Karen White (Tempo), who celebrated the completion of a Level 3 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care and Management, with husband Rodney and daughter Mia, when they attended the Further Education awards ceremony at CAFRE Enniskillen campus. Photo: Submitted