A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Council for 87 new homes in Larne’s Antiville estate.

The proposed development relates to land at Kintyre Road and Lealies Drive which is to the rear of Bardic Drive, Linn Road and Fairway.

The 5.8 acre site is derelict after the demolition of 92 Housing Executive properties although the road infrastructure remains in place. Outline planning permission for residential development was approved in 2013.

The developers say the proposed new semi-detached and terraced homes will result in a £10m investment in the economy and provide 60 to 100 construction jobs.

The site at Kintyre Road, Antiville. Pic :Google Maps

Most of the planned houses will front onto either Kintyre Road or Lealies Drive, if they are approved.

A design and access statement notes: “The development will respect the surrounding building stock by providing a mixture of semi-detached and short terraced dwellings of various scale and shape.”

A community consultation event took place at Linn Community Centre last September to which there were 10 responses.

Residents of Fairway have expressed concern the planned development may “cut off access to their driveways”.

Expressed Concern

A statement from a local resident received by council planners in response to the housing proposal expressed concern over potential for further traffic congestion in the area.

The statement says: “There are already a myriad of issues in the local area in relation to congestion, parking and access issues, road speeds and more without additional problems that 87 new houses and their vehicles will cause, including the safety of local children who play in the park directly opposite the entrance to the proposed development site.”

A comment in the pre-application community consultation report says: “The development team is committed to ongoing consultation during the planning application submission phase. Local listening has not ceased but it is being openly encouraged throughout this process.”

Coast Road DUP Councillor Andrew Clarke said: “The cost of housing is a huge challenge for struggling families and young people, so I am very sympathetic to any plans that increase the supply of housing.

“However, the junction at the bottom of the Linn Road urgently needs an upgrade and there already has been substantial development in the area. I would urge the decision-makers to carefully consider the impact this plan would have on existing residents and the Linn Road junction.”