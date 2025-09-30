Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has announced the completion of a £1.15m refurbishment of Crumlin Fire Station.

Originally built in 1960, the facility has undergone significant modernisation to bring it up to current operational and safety standards while improving sustainability and firefighter welfare.

Following the work, which commenced in January and was successfully finished in August, the station now benefits from improved welfare facilities, a bespoke kit room, and extensive thermal insulation improvements.

Supporting sustainability goals, the refurbishment will also reduce the station’s energy demand and building-related carbon emissions to 30% of its original levels.

Crumlin Fire Station now benefits from improved welfare facilities. Photo provided by NIFRS

NIFRS Northern Area Commander Ryan Thompson said: “The £1.15m refurbishment of Crumlin Fire Station marks a significant investment in both our people and the community we serve. For 65 years, the station has stood at the heart of Crumlin, proudly safeguarding local residents.

"These recent upgrades will ensure the station remains a vital and effective resource for many years to come by enhancing firefighter safety and welfare, and by reducing our environmental impact through our commitment to sustainability.

“We are proud to see this investment come to life, and we are immensely grateful to everyone who contributed to the project, as well as the local community for their ongoing trust and support of their Fire & Rescue Service. Together, we are making Northern Ireland a safer place.”