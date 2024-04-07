£13.4m Carrickfergus residential development approved for former factory 'blight' area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plans for a 64-home scheme at Belfast Road were brought forward by Ballygood Estates Limited features 14 four-bedroom detached homes, 26 three bedroom semi-detached homes along with 24 two-bedroom apartments.

Planning officer Henry McAlister told the planning committee that a derelict former industrial building occupies the proposed site. The application includes demolition of the former textile factory building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McAlister said that the plan is for mixed house types throughout the site with most properties to be fitted with solar panels. The apartment blocks will be three-storeys with balconies overlooking Belfast Lough.

An image of the approved semi and detached homes on the site. Picture: Ballygood Estates

He indicated that there have been two objections from members of the public but none from statutory consultees. He said that full permission is recommended.

Planning agent Gary Dodds told the committee that the “design and lay-out of the proposal is one of high quality and will provide an attractive living environment for prospective residents”.

He also stated that the proposal will “deliver significant planning gain through the redevelopment of a long-term vacant brownfield site which suffers dereliction and also below-ground contamination as well as visual blight on the main thoroughfare into to Carrickfergus”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He indicated that the planned development will represent an investment of £13.4m and will provide between 40 and 50 construction jobs.

An image of the approved semi-detached homes on the new Carrickfergus site. Picture: Ballygood Estates

Ballygood Estates Limited said the plans were brought forward to meet the growing need for high-quality family homes within both the Carrickfergus and surrounding area.

Justin McClay, director of Ballygood Estates said: “We welcome Mid & East Antrim Borough Council planning committee’s decision to approve our proposals for 64 new homes on the Belfast Road. We’ve worked closely with the planning team in the council alongside key local stakeholders to inform and guide the proposals through the consultation process and it’s great to see this hard work bear fruit.

"This coupled with a further commitment of £1.85m to our Governors Place development, which is onsite currently, working to deliver 12 new high-quality social and affordable apartment, demonstrates our commitment to the local area and to delivering homes that meet the needs of all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballygood Estates Limited is a local developer with over 15 years of experience in delivering homes across the region.

The former factory site in Carrickfergus. Pic: Google Maps

Independent advisors Turley provided planning and strategic communication services as part of the application process.

Gary Dodds, associate director at Turley (Planning) said: “We are delighted to have supported Ballygood Estates to secure the approval for their new scheme from Mid & East Antrim’s planning committee. The site offers a strong mix of house-types that will work to support the growing need for quality homes in the local Carrickfergus. It also delivers a significant planning gain through the redevelopment of a long-term vacant brownfield site which suffers from dereliction and a visual blight on the main throughfare to Carrickfergus.

"We are pleased with the positive decision from the committee to support the proposals that will continue to grow the supply of homes and support the creation of vibrant new neighbourhood in the Carrickfergus area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected that construction of the scheme will begin in Q3 of 2024 and will support approximately 40-50 jobs during the construction process.

At the planning committee meeting, Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner asked about access to the proposed site.

He was told that this would be at Sloefield Drive where there is “a signalised junction”.

Larne Lough DUP councillor Alderman Paul Reid was given an assurance that any access road would be “adopted to Roads Service standard”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Skinner commented that there was “an archaeological discovery just down the road” and asked if there would be an archaeological study at this site. He was told that it is not an area of “known archaeological history”.

Coast Road DUP Councillor Angela Smyth commented that as the proposed development is “a mix of house types”, she considered that the Housing Executive would have been interested.

“Here we have the Housing Executive saying there is housing stress in that area but it is being met in other developments,” she noted.

The new Policy HOU5 requires housing developments of five units or more or sites of 0.2 hectares or more to deliver a minimum of 20 per cent affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McAlister explained: “In this case, they are saying that they do not have a requirement for affordable housing at this particular location.”