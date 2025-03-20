Around 4,000 households are to benefit from a £153m investment in Co-Ownership announced today (Thursday, March 20) by the Department for Communities (DfC).

The Financial Transactions Capital funding injection for the sector includes 1,200 new build over the next four years.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons also confirmed an increase in the Co-Ownership property value limit from £195,000 to £210,000, effective from April 1 this year.

Mr Lyons said: “As I outlined in the Housing Supply Strategy, I am committed to helping more people and families get their foot on the property ladder. Co-Ownership is a key part of this, with over 10,500 homes in Northern Ireland currently supported by the scheme.

Minister Gordon Lyons with Co-Ownership director of finance, Andrew Shott and chief executive, Mark Graham. From April 1, the property value limit for Co-Ownership homes will rise from £195,000 to £210,000. In addition, the minister has announced £153m to fund the scheme for the next four years. Photo: submitted

“I am delighted that this £153m programme will ensure that Co-Ownership can continue to provide an affordable route into home ownership for those who would otherwise be unable to purchase their own home, enabling 4,000 households to realise this dream over the next four years.

“We need to find new and innovative ways to deliver the additional homes we need. This funding will leverage £543m of investment from private and mortgage finance.

“This is a significant investment both in overall housing supply and the wider strategic and economic benefits of supporting home ownership. But the real impact here is on the individuals and families who will pick up their keys and unlock the door to their new and affordable home."

Raising the limit from £195,000 to £210,000 will provide prospective Co-Ownership customers with access to a wider range of properties across Northern Ireland. The property value limit is the cap on the value of a property that can be purchased through the scheme, and applies to their Co-Own, Rent to Own and Co-Own for over 55s products.

The minister added: “As I announce this new funding plan, I want to provide Co-Ownership with the opportunity to deliver the homes we need, and in particular create opportunities in the new build market.

“The property value limit will increase to £210,000 from 1 April and this will ensure Co-Ownership products keep pace with house prices, meaning more people can find a home to suit their needs.

“The announcement should also provide further confidence to the construction sector as it continues to develop new housing, providing a much-needed increase to overall supply.”

On this significant announcement, Mark Graham, chief executive of Co-Ownership, said: “The approved Programme for Government acknowledges that good housing is essential to our health and wellbeing. It positions shared ownership as a solution to help people access affordable, sustainable, and quality housing that meets their needs.

"Today’s announcement further strengthens the Department’s commitment to Co-Ownership, with our organisation set to deliver at least 847 homes for people this year, and up to 4,000 over the coming four years.

“Ensuring our model responds to rising property prices is crucial to the success of shared ownership in Northern Ireland, however, the supply of homes remains an issue. This needs to be a priority if we are to build vibrant and sustainable communities that serve people in the long-term.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Department, and collaborating with wider sectoral stakeholders, to help as many people as we can in Northern Ireland to own their own home.”