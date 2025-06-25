Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is proposing to hold a community consultation into plans for a “pop-up park” in Larne town centre.

A report presented to the council’s Environment and Economy Committee, at a meeting in The Braid, Ballymena, on Monday evening, said almost £154,000 has been secured from Department for Communities (DfC) for the project which is almost 90 per cent of the cost.

The report explained the pop-up park, earmarked for a derelict site between Main Street and Point Street, is being developed “through ongoing efforts to activate under-used spaces and improve the town centre environment” as part of a series of town centre investment plans.

“The park will provide temporary green space with seating and planting, creating a welcoming area for rest and social interaction. The initiative will enhance public space, encourage footfall and contribute to the overall animation of the town centre.”

Proposed site of community garden in Larne town centre. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

The committee was told a lease for the site was agreed with the property owner last month. Previously, it had been estimated the cost for a year’s lease, furniture and lighting would be £100k.

Councillors were also informed officers are preparing to initiate plans to design a second phase of public realm at Point Street to extend paving improvements from the junction with Narrowgauge Road to Bridge Street with a view to starting delivery in 2026/27.

The first phase from Broadway to Narrowgauge Road to upgrade footpaths with granite paving, re-surfacing of the road and new street lighting took place at a cost of almost £600k funded by £530,000 from the DfC and more than £59,000 from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter