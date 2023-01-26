An £18m housing proposal for Enkalon Industrial Estate in Antrim has been approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

The development is earmarked for the former Covid testing centre site at Randalstown Road with work expected to get underway within the next four to six weeks.

The project by Lotus Homes is expected to lead to the creation of between 60 and 80 construction jobs.

The committee was told at a meeting on Monday evening the proposal involves 74 new homes comprising 31 detached and 36 semi-detached houses, five chalet bungalows and two apartments.

Enkalon Industrial Estate (right), Antrim. Pic: Google

Planning officer Kieran O’Connor told the committee the design, lay-out, appearance and density are all “considered acceptable”.

Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch asked if there would be any “affordable social housing” and then asked if this could be considered in any future phase.

Fifty-one neighbouring properties were notified regarding the proposal. No letters of objection or support were received.

Solar Panels

A report to the committee says: “The development proposes a variety of house types that will provide variety and choice within the residential development.

“The applicant further indicates that in line with recent building control requirements all dwellings are proposed to have solar panels.”

Access to the site is proposed to be from Enkalon Industrial Estate.

The report also notes: “DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Roads has been consulted in relation to the development and has no objections to the proposed access arrangements or the parking.”

The application was approved unanimously.

