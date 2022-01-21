£1.8m on outdoor projects in Mid Ulster

The multi-million pound investment plans from Mid Ulster District Council will see a total of 10 projects delivered by late spring 2022, with a further 9 projects in the pipeline for later in the year.

Extensive works alongside Coalisland Canal and its town centre; a range of improvements at Iniscarn Forest, Pomeroy Forest and Ballyronan Wood; new Mountain Bike Trails in Davagh Forest; upgrades to children’s play areas in Moygashel, Cookstown and Magherafelt; and the installation of connecting walkways and footpaths in Coalisland, Clonoe and Eglish are among the projects about to begin.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean said: “More and more people are relying on outdoor recreation as a way of taking care of their physical and mental health, especially during the pandemic and 2021 saw increased amounts of visitors to Mid Ulster outdoor recreation sites.

“It became apparent therefore that many of these sites needed improvements to access and facilities, and our focus for the early part of 2022 is to make more outdoor recreation opportunities open to residents and visitors alike.

“Almost two years on from the start of the pandemic, we are acutely aware that our tourism and hospitality industry continues to suffer the effects of multiple lock downs and a reduction in footfall and visitor numbers, and so it is important that we continue our drive to develop innovative tourism product which will help attract domestic, and eventually, out of state visitors.

“These works would not be possible without the support of a range of funding bodies and programmes, so thanks should go to them for supporting the revitalization of the district”.