£19,000 grant support boost for Kilwaughter Village Hall refurbishment project

The scheme will deliver a significant upgrade and modernisation of the toilet facilities with emphasis on up-to-date disability standards and baby changing needs.

It will also replace the windows to improve heat retention and energy efficiency.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Committee chair Robin Jenkins said: “We are delighted to receive this grant from DAERA, which will be used to target much needed improvements to the Hall. By investing in making our facilities modern and user-friendly, DAERA is assisting us deliver on our commitment to ensure Kilwaughter Village Hall a vibrant and socially- relevant community resource that is used by a wide range of people.

Kilwaughter Hall. Image by Google

“This success is the result of months of hard work during the application process, including several committee members undertaking eight weeks of intensive ‘Managing your Space’ training delivered on behalf of DAERA by the Rural Community Network. I want to thank them for their efforts and commitment, which was key to this positive outcome.”

The grant will cover 95% of the cost of the works. The hall will temporarily close for the period of works, which will begin in early June and will be completed by the end of August.