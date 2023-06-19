The mystery owner of a £1million National Lottery winning ticket bought in Northern Ireland has been urged to come forward to claim their life-changing prize.

The big Lotto prize has yet to be claimed and National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim the big prize.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in Co Antrim, who matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on June 3.

The winning Lotto numbers on that date were 4, 13, 15, 20, 22, 59 and the Bonus Ball was 17. The lucky ticket-holder has until November 30 to claim their prize.

A Lotto prize worth £1,000,000 has yet to be claimed from a ticket bought in Northern Ireland. Credit: Dylan Nolte / Unsplash

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said, “We are desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.

" This amazing prize could really make an enormous difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging anyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Lotto tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – and by looking anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

"On Lotto, every ticket-holder who matches five main numbers and the Bonus Ball is guaranteed to win an incredible £1m, so it’s definitely worth spending a bit of time checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa for that missing ticket.

"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Andy added: “There have been an astonishing 174 millionaires made in Northern Ireland since the first National Lottery draw in 1994, with Northern Ireland ranking an impressive second out of all of the areas in the UK for lottery millionaire-making.

"The figure includes an astonishing 36 winners across the last three years, meaning that a new National Lottery millionaire has been made on average every single month since 2020 (April 1, 2020 – March 31, 2023). This mystery millionaire is so close to joining these lucky 174, all they need to do is dig out the missing ticket and claim their prize!”

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30m each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win medals at last summer’s Commonwealth Games. To date, over £47 billion has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 670,000 individual grants awarded.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].