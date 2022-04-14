£2 Lotto flutter bags Tyrone punter £7,602

The anonymous customer entered a BoyleSports shop in the county to place a £2 bet on four numbers to come out in the Irish Lotto Plus 2 draw on Wednesday evening.
They were left hoping for numbers 12, 24, 32 and 41 and faced mammoth odds of 3,800/1 on them all coming out.
But all four were drawn, meaning the modest investment was instantly transformed into a grand total of £7,602.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It was only a £2 punt, but it paid off spectacularly so fair play to our County Tyrone customer for their ambitious thinking. They proved the big wins don’t necessarily require big stakes and we hope they enjoy their winnings.”