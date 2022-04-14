£2 Lotto flutter bags Tyrone punter £7,602

The anonymous customer entered a BoyleSports shop in the county to place a £2 bet on four numbers to come out in the Irish Lotto Plus 2 draw on Wednesday evening.

They were left hoping for numbers 12, 24, 32 and 41 and faced mammoth odds of 3,800/1 on them all coming out.

But all four were drawn, meaning the modest investment was instantly transformed into a grand total of £7,602.

BoyleSports.