Coleraine is to receive £20m of government funding over the next ten years – and the public now has a chance to say they think it should be spent.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has officially launched the Coleraine Future Town Fund public engagement process.

During the event, Council officers joined with representatives of the CFTF to ask local residents to give feedback and help identify the key areas where members of the public feel investment should be prioritised.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Oliver McMullan said: “This funding is a fantastic opportunity for residents to have their say in how Coleraine will look for future generations.

Representatives from local businesses, community organisations and Elected Members attended the launch of the Coleraine Future Town Fund held in the Northern Regional College Causeway Campus. CREDIT CCGBC

“The engagement process we have launched will include workshops, surveys, town hall meetings, and digital engagement, all of which are designed to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get involved. We want to ensure that every person is heard, and that all ideas are suitably explored."

The Mayor added: “With the right ideas, partnerships, and community spirit, we have an opportunity to create a Coleraine that is vibrant, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous, not just for today, but for decades to come.”

The funding will be used for projects and interventions around three key themes of thriving places, stronger communities, and taking back control.

Chair of the Coleraine Future Town Fund Board, Professor Gerry McKenna said: “Today marks the beginning of a bold new journey for Coleraine. Thanks to the UK Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods, we are launching a £20 million investment that will help us reimagine and regenerate our town over the next decade."

Professor Gerry McKenna, Chair of CTFB Board, pictured alongside Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan and Deputy Mayor, Alderman Richard Stewart, the launch of the Coleraine Future Town Fund held in the Northern Regional College Causeway Campus. CREDIT CCGBC

At the heart of the funding and the development of the 10-year vision, will be an initial four-year investment plan for the community. Local people will be invited to have their say on what they see as key priorities for Coleraine and how the money should be spent.

The 10-year vision and four-year investment plan are required to be submitted to the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government by November 2025.

More information about the Coleraine Future Town Fund, including how to get involved in the public engagement programme can be found via the Coleraine Future Town Fund website.