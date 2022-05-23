£2,000 grants to support work of east Antrim artists

The £2,000 grants were collaboratively funded by the Department for Communities and Arts Council of Northern Ireland and support artists across a range of art forms including visual arts, dance, craft, music, comedy, drama, literature and multi-art form through the D/deaf and Disabled Artists Support Fund.

Visual artist Elvira Santamaria-Torres from Greenisland wants to continue learning to make and edit performance art videos in order to make a poetical edition of the online pieces made during the last two years of Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodturner Edward McAuley from Newtownabbey plans to use the grant to develop his creative practice in a new direction that incorporates the use of resin, wood and light fittings.

Helen Hall will be using the grant to help her research and develop new ideas for her work.

Helen Hall, a dancer from Newtownabbey, is going to begin research and development into exploring some ideas around ‘touch’. For this investigation Helen would like to spend time in the studio and also work with some collaborators. As well as researching ideas around ‘touch’, Helen would also like to explore ideas of thinking about how to make the work creatively accessible for others with sight loss and how this can be embedded into the work.

Ita Watson, also from Newtownabbey, is going to explore foundry work and would like to learn, research and take classes at Belfast Metropolitan College to produce artwork in bronze and other metals.

CEO of University of Atypical Damien Coyle said: “The past two years had a devastating impact on the arts community. It takes time and resources to rebuild and these grants will help 74 artists to create new work and develop their practices. The grants recognise the value of their contribution to society, the need for creativity and expression.”

Gilly Campbell, Head of Community Arts and Education, Arts Council of Northern Ireland added: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is committed to improving access to the arts for d/Deaf, disabled and neurodiverse artists working here and to providing meaningful opportunities for these artists to develop their professional, artistic careers. We welcome this critically-needed funding for 74 artists which will help them create new work and support them at a time when many artists have been left struggling as a result of the pandemic.”