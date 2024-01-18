£2,145 raised by dad and daughter projects
To date, the Thorntons have raised an amazing £2,145 which has been distributed to local charities, Friends of the Cancer Centre (£600), Air Ambulance NI (£415), Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (£600) and Paws and People (£300).
Last week, they were delighted to present £230 to Bernie Murphy at the Southern Area Hospice.
Julie, from Primrose Gardens, explained: “From Christmas 2020, my dad and I started making pallet planters to try to raise some money for charity.
“Daddy and I wanted something to enjoy at home. I work in Huhtamaki Paper Recycling in
Lisburn, and decided one day to bring home a pallet to make a Christmas tree like I had seen on Pinterest.
“From there, we got a lot of interest from people who fell in love with them, and we decided we would start making them, along with other items, and give to charity.
“We wanted to give something back to charities who have helped, and continue to help, our
loved ones.
“It started off as one product being made, and it grew from there. We put aside £5 from each
purchase for charity.
“It has been a great achievement to have raised so much and we are so thankful to the many people who have, and continue to, support us.
“We really didn't think it would turn into a wee business - we started during Covid as a personal project to keep us busy and, from there, it went from strength to strength.
“We are currently in the planning stage for new products, but our best sellers to date have been wheelbarrows and the H&W cranes.
“We are working on our spring/summer stock to advertise in the coming weeks, with the hope of supporting another amazing charity.
“We use a lot of pallet boards and spray paint to make our products, which we pay for ourselves. If anyone would like to donate, we would be very grateful.”
It truly is a labour of love for Jimmy and Julie, who enjoy every minute working on their creations.
“Those who know me describe me as a ‘daddy's girl’ - so, it’s been wonderful getting to spend this precious time with him, doing something we both enjoy, with the end goal of being able to support some amazing charities.”
To view Julie and Jimmy’s creations, visit their ‘Banbridge Area Buy Sell Swap’ Facebook page.