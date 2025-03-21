£225,000 road improvement scheme for Ballaghmore Road, Portballintrae, to begin
The resurfacing scheme will extend along the Ballaghmore Road from close to the junction with Bayhead Road towards Ballaghmore Cottages.
Minister Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Portballintrae area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.
"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”
To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a lane closure from Bayhead Road to Dunluce Road, which will be operational from 8am to 6pm weekdays from Monday, March 24 until Friday, April 4.
The Department says that it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.
It added, however, that while measures have been taken to accommodate local access, road users around Portballintrae should expect some delays.
Motorists and road users are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.
Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, April 4, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.
For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.