Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £225,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Ballaghmore Road in Portballintrae will begin on Monday, March 24.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resurfacing scheme will extend along the Ballaghmore Road from close to the junction with Bayhead Road towards Ballaghmore Cottages.

Minister Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Portballintrae area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £225,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Ballaghmore Road, Portballintrae will commence on Monday 24 March. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a lane closure from Bayhead Road to Dunluce Road, which will be operational from 8am to 6pm weekdays from Monday, March 24 until Friday, April 4.

The Department says that it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

It added, however, that while measures have been taken to accommodate local access, road users around Portballintrae should expect some delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists and road users are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, April 4, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com