State Pension Credit; income related Employment and Support Allowance and are in the Work Related Activity or Support Group Universal Credit that includes an amount in respect of a disabled child or qualifying young person, for at least one day in a period of cold weather; or Income Support, income based Jobseeker’s Allowance or income related Employment and Support Allowance for at least one day in a period of cold weather; and have any of the following: a dependent child aged under five a relevant pensioner or disability premium Child Tax Credit which includes a relevant disability element for a child or qualifying young person who is disabled or severely disabled; or Universal Credit for at least one day in a period of cold weather; and where a Cold Weather Payment is payable in relation to a recorded period of cold weather they must not be employed or self-employed on any day during that period; or where a Cold Weather Payment is payable in relation to a forecasted period of cold weather they must not be employed or self-employed on the day that the Met Office supplies the Department with the forecast; and they must also have any of the following: a dependent child aged under five be in receipt of or have an underlying entitlement to Limited Capability for Work or Limited Capability for Work and Work Related Activity Support for Mortgage Interest, and have any of the following: a dependent child aged under 5 a relevant pensioner or disability premium Child Tax Credit which includes a relevant disability element for a child or qualifying young person who is disabled or severely disabled.