A £330,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Portrush’s A2 Bushmills Road/Dunluce Road will commence on Monday, March 24.

The resurfacing scheme will extend approximately 1.15km along the A2 Bushmills/Dunluce Road, from the Bushmills Road roundabout towards Bushmills (past the entrance to The Skerries Holiday Park).

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Portrush area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £330,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on A2 Bushmills Road/Dunluce Road, Portrush will commence on Monday 24 March. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

There will be road and lane closures to facilitate the resurfacing work:

Road closure - from Crocknamack Road to 900m west of Ballybogey Road, which will be operational from 8am to 6pm daily from Monday 24 March until Wednesday 26 March.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via: A2 Bushmills Road - A2 Crocknamack Road - A29 Coleraine Road - A2 Meterpole Roundabout - A29 Atlantic Road - A29 Ring Road - B17 Cloyfin Road - B62 Ballybogey Road - A2 Dunluce Road and vice versa.

Lane closure - from Crocknamack Road to 800m west of Ballybogey Road, which will be operational from 9am to 5pm weekdays from Thursday 27 March until Friday 11 April.

Road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area of the roadworks which are hoped to be completed by April 11.