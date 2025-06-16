A £388,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A29 Greenmount roundabout, Coleraine, will commence on Monday, June 16.

The resurfacing scheme will include the Greenmount roundabout and extend approximately 85m towards the Greenmount Road junction and 145m towards the Strand Road roundabout.

Infrastructure Minister Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Coleraine area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

“The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement an overnight road closure, which will be operational week nights only from 8pm to 6am from Monday, June 16 until Friday, July 4.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via A29 Strand Road, A29 Waterside, A29 Killowen Street, A2 Castlerock Road, B0201 Wheatsheaf Road, B0201 Carthall Road, B0201 Greenhall Highway, B0201 Windyhill Road, A2 Windyhill Road and vice versa.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, while measures have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, July 4, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com