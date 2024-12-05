Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have approved a village being added to the borough’s gritting schedule this winter.

Councillors agreed at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Operations Committee, on Monday evening, that Ballyrobert would be included but not Straid as it has no shops or a school.

At last month’s Operations Committee meeting, Ballyclare DUP Councillor Helen Magill requested both villages to be included in the winter operations plan.

A report presented to the committee said: “The original aim of the council gritting service in towns and villages was to assist retailers by improving access during adverse weather conditions. It should be noted that there are no retailers in the areas proposed for gritting in Straid.”

Dunsilly Alliance Councillor Jay Burbank proposed removing Straid from the amendment, seconded by Cllr Magill “based on that criteria”.

Ballyclare Independent Cllr Michael Stewart asked if there had been any consultation over the area earmarked for gritting in Ballyrobert.

A director told the committee: “We try to pick areas of the village that would benefit most. This is around the retail shop and garage, Post Office, up to the school and two entrances into the school.”

Cllr Stewart pointed out that people walking into the centre of the village are “coming from four different directions”.

“We have chosen one road but there are four roads. Could we consider widening the area we are gritting to encourage residents to walk to school instead of driving.”

The director replied: “The problem is we can’t grit every area. We have to have points where we break off. We can only grit certain areas. Maybe next year, we can review all areas and come back with a more formal report in terms of areas going forward in the future.”

Cllr Stewart insisted: “We should be looking at other roads that lead to the school.”

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster commented: “I think we have to stick by our policy. We are not putting Straid in because it does not have a retail centre or school. I think it is suitable and sufficient.”

The report noted the inclusion of two additional areas would cost approximately £3,000 based on 25 gritting “services” during the winter. The current schedule is expected to cost between £30,000 to £40,000.

Members were told previously the sites that are chosen are mainly based on areas that are identified through a memorandum of understanding from the Department for Infrastructure.

From November to April, the council provides gritting services and snow clearance at all its facilities and in town centres and car parks as well as assisting bin collections during adverse weather. Gritting of designated areas in the borough’s towns and villages will be carried out by a specialist contractor.

It is also proposed to maintain community grit piles across the borough this winter.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter