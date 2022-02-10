£42.6m contract for NIFRS training centre at Cookstown

Health Minister Robin Swann made the announcement during a visit to the Northern Ireland Executive flagship project outside Cookstown yesterday.

Mr Swann met NIFRS Board Representative Ken Henning MBE, Senior NIFRS Officers and Managing Director Damian Gill, of Newry based firm Felix O’Hare & Co Ltd, who have been awarded the contract which is expected to be completed in 2024.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This investment will enable NIFRS to undertake the largest capital build in their history. The facilities it provides will revolutionise how NIFRS trains and develops its people to protect everyone in Northern Ireland.

From left, Trainee Firefighter Niamh McFall, ACFRO Aidan Jennings, Minister Swann , Damian Gill, Trainee Firefighter Mark McDaid.

“The ambitious plans for Phase 2 include the building of a specialist driving and road traffic collision training area, a training environment for collapsed buildings and below ground rescue, a flood water rescue training facility, an academic building, mock fire station, ship and a “call out village” which will include a training scenario bungalow, semi-detached dwelling and a detached dwelling.

“These will provide Firefighters with scenario-based realistic and repeatable training experiences, and will complement the existing Tactical Firefighting Facility on the site which has been in operation since September 2019.”

NIFRS Chairperson Ms Carmel McKinney OBE said: “This is a hugely significant milestone in this visionary project of development and lifelong learning. Not only is it an investment in a safe and effective Fire and Rescue Service, it is an investment in the challenges we face in the future and the safety of everyone in Northern Ireland.

"On behalf of the NIFRS Board I welcome the appointment of a contractor to deliver on the largest capital build for NIFRS as we embrace what will be a transformative time in the history of our Service. I want to thank the Department of Health and the Minister for their support in this crucial project.”

Proposed call out village at the NIFRS Learning and Training Centre, Cookstown.

Aidan Jennings, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer said: “We look forward to working closely with Felix O’Hare & Co Ltd as we progress in the final phase in providing facilities to enable ‘real life’ training experiences for our Firefighters and Support Employees.

"Never before have we been able to train and develop our people in this way and as an organisation this will help revolutionise what we do and how we keep people safe. The delivery of Phase 2 has been achieved through years of planning and hard work by many people and I commend everyone involved in the project to date.”

During his visit, Minister Swann met some of these latest trainees who will benefit from the state-of-the-art facilities.