Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that a £430,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on A3 Northway and Mill Avenue Portadown will commence on Monday 25 March 2024. Photo courtesy of Google.

The carriageway resurfacing scheme on A3 Northway and Mill Avenue Portadown is due to start on Monday, March,25, 2024. It will involve the asphalt resurfacing of a 0.5 kilometre stretch.

Minister O’Dowd said: “It is vital that all available capital budget within my Department is fully utilised to deliver much needed investment in our infrastructure, including on the maintenance of our roads. I have allocated an additional £1million to address potholes in this financial year and £8.1m to deliver resurfacing schemes to continue to address the poor condition of our road network.

“This substantial investment for the Portadown area will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"This work which will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network is expected to be substantially completed by Saturday 20 April 2024. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to close one lane between 9.30am and 4.30pm from Monday 25 March to Friday 29 March 2024 and Monday 8 April to Saturday 20 April 2024.

"In addition, a full road closure of the Northway and Mill Avenue will be in operation between 8.00pm and 6.00am from Monday 8 April until Saturday 20 April 2024.”

During these times, alternative routes will be signed with traffic being diverted via:

Diversion 1: Seagoe Road, Carn Road, M12, M1, Dungannon Road, Charles Street, Corcrain Road.

Diversion 2: Seagoe Road, Bridge Street, High Street, Market Street, Castle Street, Church Street, Church Street, Armagh Road, Armagh Road, Northway.

The spokesperson added: “The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

"Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative route which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

"Completion of the work by 20 April 2024 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change.”