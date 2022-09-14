£4.5m community facility proposed for Rathcoole

The service for the provision of a consultant team in conjunction with the PM/QS to ensure the successful delivery of the Dunanney Pavilion and 3G pitch project was advertised on September 7.

The facility, which will be created through £4.5m worth of funding from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, is due to be operational by 2025 if plans are approved.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The procurement for the design team is currently being progressed. A planning application will form part of the design team scope of works.

Rathcoole.

"The project will provide the reworking of one pitch as a floodlit 4G surface, realigning the other natural turf pitch to create the site footprint required to develop the community hub on the pavilion site, changing to service the pitches, including referee changing, multi-use main hall which can be subdivided and designed to accommodate meetings, family events/ birthday parties, a dedicated childcare space and storage (including outdoor space), two consultation rooms for one to one and outreach service delivery, a training and meeting room for up to 20 people, an informal drop-in meeting space, a community café/kitchen facility, adequate storage facilities and a retractable stage and seating.

"An estimated cost of £4,500,000 funded by the council. It should be noted that costs and the programme of works are indicative at this stage. The aim is to complete the project by 2025.”

Welcoming the development, Macedon UUP Cllr Robert Foster said: “I have continuously lobbied for a community facility in Rathcoole and I am absolutely delighted to see the tender for the consultant team to deliver a Community Pavilion and 3G pitch at the Diamond Rathcoole go out.

“Rathcoole has waited on a community hub for 70 long years and at last it is being delivered along with a 3G pitch.

“The proposals will go out to Community Consultation once they are ready and the community will have the input on what the scheme will deliver.”