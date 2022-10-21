Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has welcomed the ‘Make the Call’ results.

The service, which helps people access entitlements they have not been claiming, generated almost £50 million in additional benefits across the north over the past year.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey welcomed the ‘Make the Call’ results which saw people across the north become £88 a week better off on average and over 850 people in Mid Ulster supported.

Minister Hargey said, “It is vital that people are put in touch with all the services and benefits to which they are entitled especially given the current cost-of-living pressures.

“My Department’s ‘Make the Call’ service helps put money in the pockets of those who need it most; an average of £88 a week will make a massive difference to those struggling with soaring

costs. “

The overall figure for additional benefits generated during 2021/22 was £49.7m for nearly 11,000 people. This represented an increase of £7.8million in additional benefits from the previous

year.

Minister Hargey acknowledged the service’s results, highlighting its success in reaching people of pension age with an additional £16 million in State Pension Credit and Attendance Allowance

generated.

“The Make the Call team’s efforts in reaching those of pension age, in particular, are to be applauded.

“Across the north, over 1,700 people were supported in accessing State Pension Credit totalling an additional £6 million in benefits, whilst almost 2,500 people were able to claim Attendance Allowance, resulting in an additional £10 million.”

The Make the Call Wraparound Service works in conjunction with a range of partner organisations such as the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), Housing Rights, Dementia NI and Carers NI.

Since 2005, almost £354 million in additional annual benefits has been generated for people across the north, many of whom are vulnerable through age, disability, illness, or adverse circumstances.

Minister Hargey continued, “Often people don’t realise there is support out there to assist them. With ‘Make the Call’ we are actively reaching out to those thousands of people who find themselves in situations where every pound generated, and every assistance offered, can help improve lives.”