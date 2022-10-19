The service, which helps people access entitlements they have not been claiming, generated almost £50 million in additional benefits across the north over the past year.

In the Causeway Coast and Glens area, 873 people were supported in accessing £3,802,120.83.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey welcomed the ‘Make the Call’ results which saw people across the north become £88 a week better off on average and almost 900 people in Causeway Coast and Glens supported.

Minister Hargey said: “It is vital that people are put in touch with all the services and benefits to which they are entitled especially given the current cost-of-living pressures.

“My Department’s ‘Make the Call’ service helps put money in the pockets of those who need it most; an average of £88 a week will make a massive difference to those struggling with soaring costs."

The overall figure for additional benefits generated during 2021/22 was £49.7 million for nearly 11,000 people. This represented an increase of £7.8million in additional benefits from the previous year.

Minister Hargey acknowledged the service’s results, highlighting its success in reaching people of pension age with an additional £16 million in State Pension Credit and Attendance Allowance generated.

"Over 1,700 people were supported in accessing State Pension Credit totalling an additional £6 million in benefits, whilst almost 2,500 people were able to claim Attendance Allowance, resulting in an additional £10 million.”

The Make the Call Wraparound Service works with a range of partner organisations such as the NI Housing Executive (NIHE), Housing Rights, Dementia NI and Carers NI. Since 2005, almost £354 million in additional annual benefits has been generated for people across the north, many of whom are vulnerable through age, disability, illness, or adverse circumstances.

As well as supporting people in accessing benefits, the Make the Call service can direct people to additional supports including blue badges for car parking or free bus passes;

access to local groups to help maintain community connections and social independence; help with health costs; home safety checks; assistance with reducing energy costs.

