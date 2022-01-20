£55k Fund launched to address digital poverty

The second round of the ‘Fibrus Community Fund’ aims to enable rural communities to stay connected online.
The Fund is operating in four phases in tandem with Fibrus’ build programme of new hyperfast full fibre broadband. Phase two, which includes the Portglenone, Cullybackey and Carnlough areas is now open for applications.
The fund is aimed at addressing digital poverty and will award grants of £1,000 to enable local groups and organisations, to provide access to digital technology for the most vulnerable.
The fund has a particular focus on supporting grassroots organisations that support older people and young people aged 18 and under. The Fibrus Community Fund
Fibrus Managing Director, David Armstrong said: “Fibrus is committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. By investing £55,000 through our new Fibrus Community Fund, we will be able to give back to some of the organisations doing wonderful work to enhance and support our thriving towns and villages across Northern Ireland. We’re looking for projects specifically aimed at young people who need greater access to technology or connectivity, as well as initiatives that combat digital exclusion amongst the elderly or those more vulnerable in our society. We hope as many local groups and community organisations get involved and look forward to hearing more about your good work.”
To check if your group or organisation is eligible to apply, visit www.communityfoundationni.org