£55k Fund launched to address digital poverty

Fibrus Managing Director, David Armstrong said: “Fibrus is committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. By investing £55,000 through our new Fibrus Community Fund, we will be able to give back to some of the organisations doing wonderful work to enhance and support our thriving towns and villages across Northern Ireland. We’re looking for projects specifically aimed at young people who need greater access to technology or connectivity, as well as initiatives that combat digital exclusion amongst the elderly or those more vulnerable in our society. We hope as many local groups and community organisations get involved and look forward to hearing more about your good work.”