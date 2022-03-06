£5m funding for social housing

The funding package, announced today by Triangle Housing’s Director of Finance Alan Crilly and Barclays Director Joanna McArdle, provides continued support for the local construction industry and will support Triangle Housing’s development plans for up to 160 homes and apartments for over 55s, at nine sites across the province, including Ballymena and Antrim.

Commenting on the announcement, Alan Crilly, Director of Finance at Triangle Housing said: “The funding will not only help tackle housing stress in areas of high demand, but will promote social inclusion by supporting people to live independently and maintain their tenancies.

“Triangle is now able to provide more social housing across the whole of Northern Ireland. We value our long-term partnership with Barclays, whose working knowledge in this sector means they have understood our vision to ‘build better lives together’. With their expertise, we can now focus on bringing our ambitious plans to life.”

l-r) Barclays Director Joanna McArdle and Triangle Housing’s Director of Finance Alan Crilly