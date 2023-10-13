The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded over £700,000 across 13 community organisations, who are bringing people together and supporting wellbeing in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Various organisations around the Borough received funding including, in the Coleraine area, Causeway Rural and Urban Network (CRUN).

CRUN has been awarded a £499,764 grant over five years to support adults in the Causeway area to manage their health and wellbeing through tailored action plans and group activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann McNickle, CRUN Manager talking about this innovative new project said: “This project will reduce pressure on health services by supporting people who don’t want or need medication, but could benefit from help to get active, have social connections, reduce stress and anxiety and learn more about managing long term conditions. Helping people at the first opportunity before their condition gets worse, or to prevent ill health is key for wellbeing and to reduce the need for emergency health services in the area.

Bonny Cooper and Plamena Chemshirova from Causeway Multi-Cultural Forum that received a £9,974 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to promote cultural diversity and inclusion in the area. Credit National Lottery

“The project will run programmes such as personal development, building resilience, stress management, self-care, nutrition, exercise, and therapeutic arts. These sessions will build confidence and give people the tools to take control of their health alongside or in place of medical support.

“Local people can be referred to the HELP project by their health and social care professional and we look forward to working in collaboration with medical and community representatives to reduce health inequalities throughout our community."

Causeway Multi-Cultural Forum in Coleraine is using a £9,974 grant to promote cultural diversity and inclusion in the area. The project will run a Culture and Language café, organise cultural celebration events, and run wellbeing activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Building Ballysally Together has been awarded a £10,000 grant to run activities and seasonal events for the local community. The project will improve community spirit, build relationships and reduce social isolation.

The first ‘Mammy & Me’ class at Friends of Glenariff, which aims to help post-natal mothers rebuild their strength and fitness, bring local pre-school children together and provide an opportunity for mums and children to socialise over a cuppa at the end of the class. Friends of Glenariff received a £194,112 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to run activities in their centre for people in Glenariff and the surrounding areas. Credit National Lottery

Butterfly Survivors is using a £9,970 grant to set up a drop-in service and deliver activities for vulnerable and marginalised adults. Activities will help develop people to connect, improve their confidence and learn skills.

Breast Friends Causeway Coast, which operates in Ballymoney, Coleraine and Portstewart, are using a £2,840 grant to support cancer patients and their families to connect, relax and improve their mental health and wellbeing.

Stepping Stones Cross Community Playgroup in Ballymoney is using a £7,700 grant for educational trips and to update their play equipment to provide more learning opportunities for young children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cloughmills Golden Oldies received an £8,785 grant to restart activities for older people in the community to promote social interaction and improve wellbeing following the pandemic. Activities include pottery, macrame, day trips, and a Christmas dinner.

Iain McAfee, The National Lottery Community Fund, Funding Officer for Causeway Coast and Glens area, Richard Stewart, Alliance Councillor, Ann McNickle, CRUN Manager, Joanne Hamilton, Mental Health Practitioner, Ballymoney Health Centre, Adam Wilson, Physio, Ballymoney Family Practice and Paul Shevlin, Office of Cara Hunter MLA. Credit National Lottery

Dunloy Stronger Together is using a £10,000 grant to run activities and events for all ages within the community to combat isolation, reduce anti-social behaviour and build relationships. Activities include seasonal events, parent and toddler groups, health and wellbeing support for older people and recreational activities for young people.

Friends of Glenariffe has received a £194,112 grant to run activities in their centre for people in Glenariffe and the surrounding areas. Over three years the project will build social connections, improve health and wellbeing and increase skills within the community. Activities include a Hen’s Shed, cooking on a budget, post-natal fitness programme, carers’ support group, social events for older people, volunteer training, martial arts for young people and an afterschool club.

Fern Major, Programme Manager, Friends of Glenariffe, said: “We're delighted to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to support our Glens Rural Health and Wealth project. This project will enable us to provide a range of activities for all ages in the local community to help improve mental and physical health and wellbeing and reduce social isolation."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Age NI received £5,500 grant to deliver their Living Well Moyle service to support older people in rural and hard to reach areas, who are the most vulnerable and lonely.

Rose Smyth, CRUN HELP Project, Lorna O'Neill, CRUN HELP Project, Iain McAfee, The National Lottery Community Fund, Funding Officer for Causeway Coast and Glens area, Alice Conn, Yoga Instructor, Elaine Curry, Wellness Facilitator and Lorna Kyle, Craft Facilitator. Credit National Lottery

Sandra Watton from Living Well Moyle said: “Isolation is a huge factor affecting mental and physical health, particularly people not getting help early, meaning smaller concerns can turn more serious. Thanks to this money we can recruit volunteers and reach more people.”

Local woman Maureen, who is being supported by the service, said: “I was recently widowed and the volunteer Sheila coming to see me is such a help, it’s actually the highlight of my week. I love having a chat over a cup of tea. It’s a real life-line and keeps me connected to the area.”

Bushmills & District Community Association is using a £7,045 grant to provide activities for older members to improve their physical and mental health. Activities include chair exercises and arts and crafts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kids Inn After School Club, which is based in Greysteel, is using a £10,000 grant to create an outdoor area where children can safely play outdoors, connect to nature and improve their wellbeing.

St Finlough's Community Centre in Ballykelly is using a £9,960 grant to make improvements to their toilet facilities including an accessible toilet and baby changing area to make their centre inclusive for everyone.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes like these throughout the UK. The majority of grants awarded are for small amounts that can make a big difference in communities.

Maureen and volunteer Sheila from Living Well Moyle. Age NI has received a £5,500 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to deliver their Living Well Moyle service to support older people in rural and hard to reach areas. Credit National Lottery