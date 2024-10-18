Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning permission has been granted for the redevelopment of Carnfunnock Country Park outside Larne.

The proposed demolition of the existing visitor centre and construction of a replacement, amenity block and play park, new BMX pump track, bike jump trail, new maze viewing platform, dog park, parking/drop-off area, path improvements, new drainage and lighting were given the go-ahead at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday morning.

The 36 hectare visitor attraction is owned by the borough council. Henry McAlister, senior planning officer, said neighbouring land uses include Cairndhu golf course and a path to Drains Bay.

He noted Carnfunnock is a grade A site on the Register of Historic Parks, Gardens and Demesnes which has many original features such as its open aspect.

Proposed new facility at Carnfunnock Country Park. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

As a result, he went on to say, the bike park will have a new position.

A report to the committee said HED (Historic Environment Division) had “concerns about specific design features including the bike park and dog park on the designed open park land”.

“The planning department has had several meetings with HED to seek a solution which included a re-siting of the bike park and the removal of landscaping to the dog park to maintain views across the open aspect of the park.”

Coast Road DUP Councillor Angela Smyth said: “Apart from the negative press, this is a great news story for the borough.

Carnfunnock Country Park. Pic by Local Democracy Reporting Service

"Not very often we see funding of this scale coming.

“There are just under 500,000 visitors at present. This will increase in numbers once it it finished. I would be happy to propose.”

Larne Lough Alliance Alderman Robert Logan said he would be “very happy to second”.

Committee chair Larne Lough DUP Ald Paul Reid quipped that he “had to be educated what a BMX pump track was”.

“If I did some jumping, I might fall off,” he added. The proposal was approved unanimously.

The sum of £6.1million has been allocated to Carnfunnock Country Park from the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund but the cost has risen to £7m.

An additional £549,000 council contribution was approved during a discussion behind closed doors at a meeting of the borough council in February.

A petition in the community demanded access to the 119-acre site during construction works.

A petition to prevent the closure of Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone has been signed by almost 6,000 people after the owners, father and son Ian and Christopher Lough, unexpectedly received notice to leave the east Antrim location after 22 years, by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, despite a rolling lease which had not been due for renewal until next year.