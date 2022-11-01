Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

£800 sizzler for cancer charity from Mid Ulster Housing Executive fry-up

Housing Executive staff in Mid-Ulster cooked up more than £800 with sizzling fry-ups for Macmillan Cancer Support.

By Stanley Campbell
4 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 3:17pm

Magherafelt staff decided to buy sausages, bacon, eggs and all the other goodies needed for a tasty fry – with Mary’s Bar in the town generously offered to cook the food free of charge. They raised a bumper £350 for the cancer charity.

Meanwhile, staff in the Cookstown and Dungannon offices held their own breakfast fry-ups and raise another £450.

Sharon Crooks, the Housing Executive’s area manager for Mid Ulster said: “This was an excellent way to raise funds for a very worthy cause. So many local people are affected by cancer and we are delighted to help a little by make this donation to Macmillan.

Most Popular

Heather McKeown (second right), from the Housing Executive, says a big thank you to Mary’s Bar staff Jimmy Graham, Peter Devlin and Sharon McElwee.

“We had a great turn out on the day and everyone left well fed. I’d like to thank Mary’s Bar for cooking our delicious fundraising breakfast in Magherfelt. Well done everyone.”

Read More
60 years of Garvagh District Cancer Research Committee
Macmillan Cancer Support