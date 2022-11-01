£800 sizzler for cancer charity from Mid Ulster Housing Executive fry-up
Housing Executive staff in Mid-Ulster cooked up more than £800 with sizzling fry-ups for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Magherafelt staff decided to buy sausages, bacon, eggs and all the other goodies needed for a tasty fry – with Mary’s Bar in the town generously offered to cook the food free of charge. They raised a bumper £350 for the cancer charity.
Meanwhile, staff in the Cookstown and Dungannon offices held their own breakfast fry-ups and raise another £450.
Sharon Crooks, the Housing Executive’s area manager for Mid Ulster said: “This was an excellent way to raise funds for a very worthy cause. So many local people are affected by cancer and we are delighted to help a little by make this donation to Macmillan.
Most Popular
“We had a great turn out on the day and everyone left well fed. I’d like to thank Mary’s Bar for cooking our delicious fundraising breakfast in Magherfelt. Well done everyone.”